New Mexico's coronavirus case count increased by 180 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 22,816, according to the Department of Health.
Doña Ana County recorded the highest number of new cases with 37 followed by Lea County with 35 and Bernalillo County with 31. Santa Fe County had three new cases.
The state also announced two more deaths, both in McKinley County. In all, 695 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, since the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, 119 people were hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 and 9,744 people were listed as having recovered.
