The state Department of Health reported an additional 298 coronavirus infections and three more deaths Saturday.
New Mexico has recorded 30,296 cases and 890 deaths since the pandemic began.
The virus continued to surge in Bernalillo County, which had 75 new cases, and Doña Ana County, which added 67. Santa Fe County had 13 new infections.
COVID-related deaths were reported in Bernalillo, Curry and Doña Ana counties.
The state said 95 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday and 17,210 people have recovered from the illness.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.