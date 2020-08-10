And now the pendulum swings in New Mexico's favor.
The state on Monday announced a significant fall in new COVID-19 cases, with just 132. That's 73 fewer than Sunday and part of an improving trendline in the past two weeks.
However, the Department of Health said five residents died from the disease, including a man in his 20s from Lea County; a woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County; a man in his 60s from Luna County; a man in his 40s from McKinley County and a man in his 50s from Sierra County.
The state now has recorded 690 deaths related to COVID-19.
According to Monday's report, nearly half of New Mexico's new cases were centered in Bernalillo and Lea counties.
Santa Fe County had five additional cases.
The state said 127 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 9,428 patients were designated as having recovered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.