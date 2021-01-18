New Mexico's COVID-19 situation continues to improve with the state reporting 628 new cases Monday.
However, the death count remains pronounced: 26 more New Mexicans succumbed to COVID-19, and the state is approaching a toll of 3,000 at 2,958 since the crisis began 10 months ago.
There were 38 cases reported Monday in Santa Fe County, with 22 in Rio Arriba County.
The state said 611 people were hospitalized, more than 300 fewer than when caseloads were at their heaviest late last year.
