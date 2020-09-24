New Mexico added 239 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 28,224, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a news conference broadcast live on Facebook.
The governor also said the state had two more fatalities, increasing the death toll to 859. The deaths include a woman from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque, and a woman from Cibola County.
Bernalillo County led the state's new cases with 58, health officials said in a news release. Doña Ana County had 29, Eddy County had 23 and Lea County had 16. There were 10 new cases in Santa Fe County.
As of Thursday, 66 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
