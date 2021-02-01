The state Department of Health reported 487 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday, continuing a downward trend in the average daily count, plus a dozen more deaths from COVID-19, including two men from Santa Fe County.
The local men were in their 50s and 70s and had underlying conditions, the Department of Health said in a news release.
Santa Fe County, which has had 9,167 infections since the pandemic began, saw 35 new cases Monday. The new deaths push the county's toll to 117.
The state, meanwhile, has had 174,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,295 deaths.
Hospitalizations for treatment of the illness have dropped to 477, health officials reported. The statewide total number since the first cases of COVID-19 emerged is 12,075.
Health workers in the state have administered 277,141 doses of coronavirus vaccine — 215,653 primary shots and 61,488 boosters. That compares with 278,800 doses that have been delivered to New Mexico so far.
Just over 559,000 people in the state have registered to receive the vaccine.
Over 36,000 people in Santa Fe County, or 24.1 percent of the population, have received at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state, according to the Department of Health.
