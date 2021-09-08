The state's COVID-19 numbers took a dip Wednesday, with 543 new cases reported. But the death toll remains significant.
Fifteen more New Mexicans died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health's daily report. One of the victims was a Santa Fe County man who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Other victims included residents of Bernalillo, Curry, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Lincoln, Los Alamos, McKinley, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
Santa Fe County reported just 10 new cases, one of its lowest tallies since the delta variant sparked a surge in cases earlier this summer.
Lea County reported 108 cases, with Bernalillo County at 88. Doña Ana County had 74, but no other county had more than 50.
The state's hospitalizations remained consistent, with 394 reported Wednesday.
