New Mexico's ever-increasing coronavirus case counts remained on pace through the weekend, but there was one bit of good news: The state reported no COVID-19 deaths.
The state Department of Health said the state added 1,309 coronavirus cases Saturday, Sunday and Monday, an average of 436 per day. Another key figure in the crisis — hospitalizations — remained troublesome. The state said 190 people are fighting the virus in New Mexico hospitals.
The eight New Mexico counties that border Texas have been hit particularly hard. Union, Quay, Curry, Roosevelt, Lea, Eddy, Otero and Doña Ana counties accounted for 457 cases, far more than the 339 reported by Bernalillo County, by far the state's most populous. Of the eight counties, Eddy had 131 new cases and Lea had 111.
But almost no county with a significant population was exempt. Chavez County had 87 cases; there were 33 in McKinley County and 77 in San Juan County. Sandoval County reported 63.
Santa Fe County reported 58 cases, an average of more than 19 a day. Rio Arriba County had 15 cases and Los Alamos County added four.
