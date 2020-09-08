New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continued to fall Tuesday.
And that wasn't even the best news.
The state reported no COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a bright interlude in a spring and summer that has seen 807 New Mexicans succumb to the novel coronavirus.
The state reported 44 cases; 22 in Bernalillo County. There were two cases in Santa Fe County.
In all, the state has seen 26,181 COVID-19 cases, with 13,701 designated as having recovered.
Sixty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
