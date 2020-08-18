New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers, particularly in areas that struggled for months to battle the virus, are falling like a rock.
The state announced just 79 new cases Tuesday, and the state's northwest corner, including McKinley and San Juan counties, is continuing a much-welcomed downward trend.
McKinley, which for months was the epicenter of New Mexico's COVID-19 problem, reported just six new cases. In San Juan, it was just two.
Meanwhile, Bernalillo County had just 20 new cases, with 12 in Lea County and 10 in Santa Fe County.
However, the state Department of Health announced five additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 723.
The state said the new fatalities included a woman in her 90s from Bernalillo County, a man in his 90s from Doña Ana County, a man in his 80s from Lea County, a woman in her 60s from McKinley County and a man in his 60s from San Juan County.
Three of the victims lived in congregate-care facilities.
As of Tuesday, a total of 23,579 people in New Mexico had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the state said, and 10,802 were designated as having recovered. There were 111 people receiving treatment in New Mexico hospitals.
Thanks Jim for having no other thought than what you’re being fed. Like a good little lemming.
It’s a miracle that right before her next deadline the numbers are down drastically. It’s like it was meant to happen this way. Wow. So amazing. And all the credit will be taken by MLG. If you truly believe that I’ve got a bridge in Antarctica to sell you.
Hey AL, thanks for your consistency in always disparaging good news as another hoax perpetuated by the Governor. If only you could back up your criticism with some substance.
Apparently, that is not happening.
Lujan-Grisham is saving our collective rear ends. It may be fake news to you, but the majority of New Mexicans are grateful!
