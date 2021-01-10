The state Department of Health reported 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, including a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County and a man in his 100s from Los Alamos County.
New Mexico's death toll during the pandemic is now 2,749.
The state also reported 1,208 new cases of the coronavirus, including 66 in Santa Fe County as well as 270 new cases in Bernalillo County and 20 new infections among inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County. Overall, the state has had 156,157 known cases since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, 682 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 while a resident or staff member at 104 nursing homes and long-term care facilities in New Mexico reported at least one case in the past 28 days. Eight of those facilities are in Santa Fe — BeeHives Homes, Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, the Montecito, MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care, Pacifica Senior Living and Sierra Vista Retirement Community.
