The state Department of Health announced 66 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including seven in Santa Fe County, bringing the statewide total to 26,107.
Chaves County led the state with 16 new cases while Bernalillo County added 10 and Doña Ana County added nine.
The state also announced three additional deaths — in McKinley, San Juan and Doña Ana counties — to bring the statewide death toll from COVID-19 to 803.
On Sunday, 65 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19. Health officials said 13,530 people have recovered from the illness since the pandemic began.
