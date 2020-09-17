State Department of Health officials said Thursday New Mexico saw an additional 159 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, including a man in his 60s from Santa Fe County.
It is the second death of a Santa Fe County resident reported this week. Since the crisis began, six county residents have died of COVID-19, according to state totals.
In all, New Mexico lists 27,199 cases of the novel coronavirus and 836 deaths.
On Thursday, the state reported 38 cases in Bernalillo County and 21 in Doña Ana County. There were 17 and 15 cases in Chaves and Lea counties, respectively. Santa Fe County reported 10 cases.
The deaths included a man in his 60s from Bernalillo County; a man in his 70s from from Lea County; and a man in his 40s from McKinley County.
Sixty-nine people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 15,106 have been listed as recovered.
