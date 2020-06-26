New Mexico now has a total of 11,408 cases of the novel coronavirus and 489 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes.
The number of deaths includes four in McKinley County reported Friday: three women — one each in her 20s, 50s and 70s — and a man in his 60s.
There were 74 new cases of the virus in McKinley County, according to a news release issued from the Governor’s Office, bringing the county’s total number to 3,287, the highest in the state. The new cases also included 50 in Bernalillo County, 36 in Doña Ana County, nine in San Juan County and seven among state inmates held at the Otero County Prison Facility.
Santa Fe County had four new cases, three in the 87507 ZIP code — cited as a coronavirus hot spot by the state Department of Health, with 82 cases — and one in the 87505 ZIP code, which has 51 cases. Santa Fe County now has a total of 210 confirmed cases.
According to health officials, the number of New Mexico patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has declined to 128.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Hospitalizations on 6/17 were 161. Hospitalizations today are 128. Just saying.
Why have they stopped putting cases by zip code on the dashboard? We deserve and have the right to see this data, all of it, we are paying for it all.
My dashboard still shows cases by zip code. Enlighten me. Why do we have a "right" to see that data?
I wonder, what would you do with the data? Seems like a pathetic mechanism for targeting the population. But then again, I am not a doctor or a statistician.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.