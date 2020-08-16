The state Department of Health announced 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, including 10 in Santa Fe County.
The department also announced three more deaths — a woman in her 80s from Bernalillo County, a woman in her 70s from Lea County and a man in his 20s from McKinley County.
Since the pandemic began in March, 714 New Mexicans have died of COVID-19. In total, the state has seen 23,408 infections, and 10,391, or 44 percent, have recovered.
The Department of Health also announced Sunday that 109 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
Good to see the numbers improving. Could improve in Sfe as our grocery stores have backed off on everything but masks, and the masks/face coverings vary a great deal in quality. Would to well to drop the "face coverings" bit, and use better masks. Also, should move the use of IR temperature scanners on entry from "Best Practices" to required use. Covid is still here, we must continue to improve.
