The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 859 new cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths, including a woman in her 20s from Santa Fe County.
A Rio Arriba County man and a Los Alamos County woman were also among the dead. Both of them were hospitalized and were in their 80s.
Eighty of Saturday's reported cases were in Santa Fe County, 184 were in Bernalillo County and 83 in San Juan County.
New Mexico has recorded 168,579 cases, resulting in 3,115 deaths, including 109 fatalities in Santa Fe County.
On Saturday, 627 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
