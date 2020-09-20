State health officials on Sunday reported 67 new cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths.
New Mexico now has 27,579 confirmed cases and 849 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Bernalillo and Chaves counties each recorded one fatality Sunday.
Chaves County also had the highest number of new cases with 14, while Santa Fe County had two.
Overall, 15,412 people in New Mexico have recovered from the illness, while 64 people remain hospitalized.
