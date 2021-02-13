State health officials reported 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 60s and a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The state also reported 571 new cases of the coronavirus, with 20 infections in Santa Fe County, 245 in Bernalillo County and 41 in both Doña Ana and Sandoval counties.
New Mexico has had 180,289 confirmed cases, resulting in 3,516 deaths.
On Saturday, 341 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico.
