Another 269 people in New Mexico have contracted the coronavirus as the state recorded four more deaths, health officials reported Sunday.
The number of confirmed infections statewide increased to 32,983 and the death toll rose to 911, according to the state Department of Health.
The state reported COVID-related deaths in Doña Ana, Luna, McKinley and Roosevelt counties.
Bernalillo County had the most new infections with 100, while Doña Ana County added 40, Chaves County had 27 and Santa Fe County had eight.
Health officials also reported another 22 inmates tested positive for the virus at the Lea County Correctional Facility in far southeastern New Mexico.
The state said 120 people were hospitalized for the disease Sunday and 18,680 people had recovered.
