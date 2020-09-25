State health officials reported 263 new cases of the novel coronavirus and six more deaths Friday.
It was the third straight day that the state recorded 200 or more new cases, signaling the virus is once again on the rise in New Mexico.
Doña Ana County had the most new infections with 54, Bernalillo County had 51 and Chaves County added 33, according to the state Department of Health. Santa Fe County had 10 new cases.
Overall, the state has 28,487 confirmed cases.
Bernalillo County recorded three deaths Friday, while Doña Ana, Roosevelt and San Juan counties each had one. The statewide death toll is now 865.
As of Friday, 16,020 people in New Mexico had recovered from the disease, while 75 people remain hospitalized.
