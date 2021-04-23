State health officials on Friday reported 245 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death.
Overall, the state has had 196,221 infections, resulting in 4,024 deaths.
Bernalillo County had 59 new cases, the most of any county, while Santa Fe County added 12 infections.
Doña Ana County reported 46 cases, San Juan County had 36 and Sandoval County logged 18.
The state's only COVID-19-related death on Friday was that of a Bernalillo County man in his 70s.
As of Friday, 116 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across New Mexico.
The state said 58.1 percent of New Mexicans have been partially vaccinated and 41.3 percent were fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 62.1 percent of residents were partially vaccinated, and 39.5 percent were fully vaccinated.
