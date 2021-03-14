New Mexico health officials reported 160 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 188,311.
Santa Fe County had nine new infections, while Bernalillo County added 45 and Doña Ana County recorded 29.
Health officials also reported two additional deaths — one in Bernalillo County and one in Sandoval County — to raise the statewide toll to 3,852.
As of Sunday, 118 New Mexicans were receiving hospital care for COVID-19.
The state said 166,437 residents have recovered from the illness while medical personnel have performed 2,853,353 coronavirus tests.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.