The state Department of Health reported 1,507 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, including 108 in Santa Fe County.
Health officials also reported 22 more deaths to bring the statewide toll to 2,732. A Taos County man in his 70s was among the newly reported fatalities. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the Department of Health.
An inmate at the Penitentiary of New Mexico near Santa Fe tested positive for the virus. Overall, the prison has had 175 infections.
The state has recorded 154,954 cases, with 8,009 infections in Santa Fe County.
On Saturday, 696 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, down from 703 on Friday.
