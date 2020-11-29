The state Department of Health reported 1,443 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, including 92 in Santa Fe County.
Since the pandemic started, the state has reported 95,417 confirmed cases, which is around 4.5 percent of the state's population.
The department also reported 13 deaths Sunday, including a Taos County man in his 80s, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,540.
Across the state, 919 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.
At least one confirmed case has been detected in a resident or staff member at 10 nursing or long-term care facilities in Santa Fe over the past 28 days — Brookdale, Casa Real, El Castillo, the Legacy, Kingston Residence, Mi Casa Bonita, the Montecito, Pacifica Senior Living, Sierra Vista Retirement Community and Vista Hermosa.
