State health officials Friday said 1,286 New Mexicans had tested positive for the coronavirus, with 25 more deaths.
Since March, the state has had 144,142 confirmed cases and 2,502 deaths.
Two Taos County residents — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s — were among the newly reported fatalities. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
Of the cases reported Friday, 59 were in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County reported 316 new cases, Doña Ana County had 160, San Juan County added 155 and Sandoval County tallied 108.
The state said 791 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
