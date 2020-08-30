The state Department of Health reported 107 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 25,283.
Chaves County in southeastern New Mexico reported the most new cases with 28, while Santa Fe County had four new infections.
The department also announced one additional death Sunday — a man in his 60s from Lea County — to bring the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 770.
Overall, 12,913 people in the state have recovered from the illness. On Sunday, 66 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.
