The state Department of Health announced 139 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, including five in Santa Fe County.
The department reported two additional deaths — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, both from Bernalillo County — to bring the statewide toll to 769.
In total, New Mexico has 25,178 confirmed cases. The state said 67 people were hospitalized Saturday and 12,820 people had recovered.
