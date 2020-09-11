His predecessors focused on things such as bond reform and judicial efficiency. But when Michael E. Vigil was elected chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court this summer, his priority — like it or not — became leading the judicial system through a pandemic.
"My immediate and primary goal is to keep all of the courts open for business in the state of New Mexico … and ensure the safety of the public, the jurors, the employees, judges and witnesses coming into the court during this very, very difficult time," Vigil, a Santa Fe native, said in a recent interview.
Early in the crisis, the high court, then under the leadership of Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura, quickly issued orders that radically altered how courts operated: suspending civil trials; limiting in-person gatherings in courthouses; halting eviction proceedings; granting people more time to pay court fees; ordering judges to conduct hearings by video; and developing a distribution network to supply courthouses with protective gear.
The pandemic also forced the courts to embrace technology in a hurry, prompting a 180-degree turn as judges went from requiring lawyers to justify phone appearances to requiring them to justify in-person requests.
"The way the courts do business has been changed forever by this," said Vigil, adding some of the judicial system's on-the-fly innovations, such as conducting some hearings through videoconferencing, are so much more efficient they are likely here to stay.
Vigil took the reins as chief justice from the soon-to-retire Nakamura just as the judicial system began holding in-person trials again. But some of the remedies for a COVID-19 world have come under scrutiny, particularly in the First Judicial District, where litigators have filed motions challenging the stopgap workarounds implemented during the crisis. They contend those measures erode the rights of victims, defendants and the public.
"A COVID-19 jury trial is not a fair, impartial or constitutional jury trial," defense attorney L. Val Whitley wrote in a recent motion."We have no legal or moral right to ask people to risk their lives and/or health by being involved in a jury trial during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Whitely also wrote jurors willing to serve during the pandemic "do not constitute a proper jury array," arguing those whose age or medical conditions made them more fearful of catching the virus would fail to appear for jury duty.
"If wrongfully convicted, one might spend their entire life in prison because they had an improper jury array and an improper jury trial," Whitley wrote. "Jury trials must be postponed to ensure the safety of everyone and that proper justice will be administered."
The first criminal jury trial in the First Judicial District after proceedings resumed was marked by motions from prosecutors and defense attorneys asking for witnesses to be excused from testifying, requesting a mock trial to test the new protocols and objecting to not being able to sit near their clients during trial.
The trial was canceled before it began after one defense attorney, Sheri Raphaelson, revealed she'd volunteered in a medical capacity with COVID-19 patients less than 14 days before trial began. State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne held Raphaelson in contempt of court for entering the courthouse under those circumstances, though Raphaelson said she revealed the information while being screened by a Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy who allowed her in.
Social-distancing guidelines that require 6 feet between all participants have greatly reduced the number of public seats available in the courtroom during trials, raising public access questions from victims and the media.
Public Defender Sydney West objected to the lack of public seating in a recent murder trial in Tierra Amarilla — five seats were available inside the courtroom for family members, media and other observers — saying it violated her client's right to a public trial.
State District Judge Jason Lidyard overruled her objection, citing case law that allowed public exclusion based on capacity. In the same case, he ruled a witness asking to testify by video due to a health condition be required to come in person.
Public Defender Jennifer Burrill has filed motions challenging the First Judicial District Court's prioritizing of cases during the pandemic, saying in-custody defendants on no-bond holds are supposed to get priority scheduling under the law.
Burrill contends that isn't happening and recently asked the state Supreme Court to define priority scheduling, arguing no-bond holds are constitutional only if the cases are truly expedited.
Vigil said that while the circumstances may be different, the underlying questions state judges grapple with, even against the background of the pandemic, remain the same.
"The Courts have always had to deal with issues of public safety and the personal health of witnesses and jurors," he said. "When I was in practice, we had witnesses who were on their deathbeds. … Courts have been dealing forever with prospective jurors wanting to get out of jury services. Those are hard calls and those are given to the judges.
"Nobody wants to force somebody to do something that puts them at risk or endangers their health," Vigil added. "But I don't think we are doing that. … I feel very comfortable the policies we have in place are CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]-compliant and safe. We have not yet, that I'm aware of, had a death arising out of this pandemic in the courthouse. That stands for itself."
As for the matter of reduced public access, Vigil said making it possible for the public to view video of jury trials from the hallways satisfies the requirement.
"In my view, having a video link to the proceeding is public as much as sitting there in the chair," he said.
Vigil said he feels judges were also "doing their best" to schedule cases that had been postponed with the rights of in-custody defendants in mind.
"To my knowledge … no one has been denied their right to a timely hearing," he said.
"These are some questions that are going to be coming up through the appeals court in the future," he added. "Right now, it's in flux."
A number of cases that have come before the state Supreme Court since the pandemic began — including Republican-backed challenges to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's emergency orders closing businesses and imposing fines on violators — have been of a highly political nature.
But Vigil, a Democrat, said he doesn't feel the court's decisions are being scrutinized more heavily because of the political affiliations of its members.
"I don't feel scrutiny," he said. "The Supreme of Court of New Mexico historically has been largely made up of Democrats."
He added justices don't make rulings based on political affiliation.
"The judges take an oath to follow the law and uphold the law," he said. "You do what you can in the case in front of you."
For example, Vigil said, while the state Supreme Court did rule in favor of Lujan Grisham on recent challenges to her authority, it also shot down Democrats' push to allow New Mexico's secretary of state to automatically mail absentee ballots.
"The Republicans were opposed and the Democrats were favor," he said. "The Democrats may have looked at it as a defeat, but the court did not decide the case on party lines. We decided it according to the law."
Vigil recused himself from considering a legal challenge to the state’s ban on indoor dining spurred by the coronavirus pandemic just a few weeks after taking the helm at the Supreme Court. At the time, he didn't give a reason. But he recently said it had nothing to do with politics — his brother is a retired chef.
"I have very many friends in the restaurant business," he said. "How can I sit on a hearing in that kind of case? I feel I could, but the perception would not be good for the court or anyone else."
Vigil said he felt "honored and humbled" by his colleagues' decision to name him chief justice, though he acknowledged the job — especially now — will bring its own set of challenges.
"When you become chief, it's your responsibility to take the task on," he said. "The only way to avoid that is to say you don't want to become chief. Obviously you'd like to be elected chief when there is no problems and lots of money and innovative ideas going around, but you have to do the best you can."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.