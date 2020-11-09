Following three straight days of more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, New Mexico health officials announced Monday another troubling record — 1,418 positive test results.
A dozen more New Mexico residents have died of the illness, including a Santa Fe County man in his 60s, health officials said. The death marks the county's 20th fatality, while the state has had a total of 1,130 deaths related to COVID-19.
The other deaths announced Monday were three men from Bernalillo County, one in his 40s and two in their 70s; a man in his 60s from Curry County; two women in their 70s and one in her 90s from Doña Ana County; a man in his 80s from Doña Ana County; a man in his 80s from Grant County; and two men from Sandoval County, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.
The state has had a total of 56,289 positive test results for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. It has administered 1.27 million tests.
Santa Fe County had 92 new cases Monday, according to health officials.
Monday's highest count was 464 new cases in Bernalillo County. Doña Ana County reported 201, while Sandoval County had 93, Lea County had 75, Chaves County had 59, and Eddy County had 54.
There were 423 patients in New Mexico hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Monday, state health officials said. The number of hospitalizations since March has been 5,204.
Nearly 100 long-term care facilities in the state have reported at least one case among residents or staff in the last 28 days, including eight in Santa Fe, the state Department of Health reported.
Grisham's science is confirmed by just about every infectious expert on the planet. People in NM are getting the virus because they aren't wearing masks.
It is not just masks. Masks don't protect you if you are bumbing about in close proximity to a lot of people who might be carrying The Bug. People can't let their guard down OR assume generic masks are the equivalent to a religious medal in your pocket.
Looks like Grisham's voodoo science failed.
Steven - since you think you are smarter than the Governor or at least think you can be critical of how she is handling the virus...let's hear your great wisdom of what you would be doing to try and deal with an out of control pandemic.
Steven and his ilk don't have a solution; nor do they have a model of some other state, country or leader who they think is doing an outstanding job. Steven's job, as he sees it, is simply to dump on the Governor. He is a troll.
