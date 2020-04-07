New Mexico officials announced novel coronavirus outbreaks in two of the state’s tightest communities Tuesday: San Felipe and Zia pueblos.
The Department of Health reported 52 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, at San Felipe Pueblo while 31 cases have been detected at Zia Pueblo.
“In terms of the number of cases, it’s quite alarming,” said Rep. Derrick Lente, a Sandia Pueblo Democrat whose district includes San Felipe and Zia.
The incursion of the virus into the state’s small Native communities came as New Mexico reported 109 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 794. Two of the new cases were in Santa Fe County, which had a total of 66.
The state also reported another death: a Bernalillo County man in his 30s who had underlying medical conditions. Thirteen people in New Mexico have now died of COVID-19; 51 were hospitalized Tuesday, while 171 had recovered.
Lente said one of the biggest challenges to contain the spread in the pueblos was the difficulty of putting self-isolation measures into practice there.
Many people continue to live under the same roof as family members who have tested positive because they have nowhere else to go, he said, adding that he was working with tribal leaders to try to move people to hotels so they wouldn’t contract the virus.
State officials also said they were working with tribal leaders to try to contain community spread and provide care to those with the virus, according to the Governor’s Office.
“We have multiple people, multiple generations living under one roof,” Lente said. “If one person gets it, it’s not hard to believe that the whole family will get it.”
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the Pueblo of Pojoaque, which doesn’t have any reports of COVID-19 cases, made the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder “available as a potential location for self-isolation for tribal members.”
“Whether or not that is happening, I don’t know,” Sackett said.
Messages left for the hotel’s general manager and director of sales and marketing were not returned.
Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Joseph Talachy did not return messages seeking comment. The office of San Felipe Pueblo Gov. Anthony Ortiz referred questions to a tribal member who said she needed to get permission from the governor to speak with the media, and then did not call back.
There are a number of additional issues that make an outbreak on the pueblos more challenging, such as a lack of sufficient health care, personal protective equipment and grocery stores, Lente said.
In related news Tuesday, New Mexico State Police announced that officers will begin citing businesses that fail to comply with the governor’s emergency public health order calling for those deemed “nonessential” to close and others to limit the number of customers inside.
On Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham added new restrictions and extended the order until April 30. Stores allowed to remain open must limit the number of shoppers to 20 percent of the building capacity.
“New Mexico State Police has been educating non-compliant establishments and has given them a reasonable opportunity to adapt,” the agency said in a news release, adding “not all businesses and people are following the order.”
A business found to be out of compliance first will be issued a cease-and-desist order, state police said. A second violation will lead to a petty misdemeanor citation. Businesses with three or more violations will face up to a $5,000 civil penalty.
Two new cases in Santa Fe. Encouraging.
