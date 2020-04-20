As New Mexico’s number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases reached nearly 2,000 Monday, state health officials and medical providers announced new drive-thru clinics in the area where people can seek testing for the respiratory illness.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center opened a testing clinic last week at the site of the former Capshaw Middle School on West Zia Road. And the state Department of Health will offer drive-thru testing Tuesday in Pecos.
Both clinics will screen patients and offer testing only for those with the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, such as a fever or cough.
Pecos Mayor Telesfor “Ted” Benavidez said anyone without symptoms who shows up at the village’s one-day testing clinic, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. behind the village offices, will “be asked to drive on.”
Christus St. Vincent spokesman Arturo Delgado said the hospital’s new weekday drive-thru service quickly drew people concerned about an infection. “We saw over 25 the first day and anticipate the number to increase,” he said.
Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise daily, with dozens of people testing positive.
The Governor’s Office reported 126 new cases Monday and said three more New Mexicans have died of COVID-19. The state has had a total of 1,971 confirmed cases and 58 deaths from the illness. Among those reported Monday were a Quay County man and San Juan County woman, both in their 70s. A San Juan County man in his 80s also died. He was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington, a nursing home that has reported several COVID-19 cases.
The state said numbers of new cases reported Monday included some that were not released a day earlier due to a “technical lapse.”
McKinley County reported the most new cases of any county, 53, bringing its total to 416. With a population of about 73,000, McKinley County now has one-fifth of the state’s total cases of the novel coronavirus.
San Juan County added 18 new cases, for a total of 293. The Navajo Nation, which has taken a heavy toll from the virus, spans both counties. Santa Fe County added three new cases Monday, for a total of 86.
Delgado said Christus St. Vincent had tested 1,109 people as of Monday morning, with 57 positive results and 16 tests pending.
Thirty-six people with confirmed infections are at recovering at home, Delgado said, while five people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Amanda Schoenberg, a spokeswoman for Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, said its testing clinic sees about 150 people a week. She did not provide more detailed numbers.
As the state and hospitals continue efforts to test patients for COVID-19, the private testing firm TriCore Reference Laboratories has closed several sites — including two in Santa Fe — due to reduced demand for other types of medical testing during the pandemic.
Elizabeth Bailey, a spokeswoman for TriCore, said in email, “The goal is for this to support COVID efforts, as we are able to redeploy staff expertise to critical needs areas.”
The changes should not affect the turnaround time for coronavirus testing, she added.
Effective Monday, the TriCore labs at 1700-B St. Michael’s Drive and on Beckner Road are closed. Another TriCore site in Santa Fe, 454 St. Michael’s Drive, remains open. TriCore locations in Edgewood, Los Alamos and Las Vegas, N.M., will have shorter hours of operation.
The Governor’s Office also announced Monday it had shipped over 600 orders of personal protective equipment — which has been in high demand — to county and tribal governments, emergency responders, regional medical centers and shelters.
“The state has distributed 460,915 pairs of exam gloves; 38,160 face shields; 55,686 gowns; 98,880 N95 masks; and 281,080 surgical masks,” a news release said.
Delgado and Schoenberg said the supply of personal protective gear for staff at their hospitals is “sufficient” to handle a possible surge in patients.
Delgado said Christus St. Vincent has been working with local seamstresses to make gowns that can be laundered and reused.
“Nothing is running low,” he said, “and we have actually developed a way to reprocess N95 respirators through a sterilization process with validation indicators.”
