Scott Elder and Kathy Riley are of the same mind: They would like to see consistency in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.
They are not alone.
Elder, the superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, and Riley, a 75-year-old retiree, said they aren’t sure who has priority in the Department of Heath’s Phase 1B vaccination group, which includes individuals 75 and older as well as teachers and staff members.
Elder heads the state’s largest public school district, with about 12,000 employees. Riley is one of many older New Mexicans struggling to figure out where they are in line.
They said their frustration stems from Health Department officials’ emphasis Thursday that vaccines should be targeted toward the elderly as well as individuals 16 years old and older who are at risk of complications from the novel coronavirus.
Matt Bieber, a spokesman for the Health Department, said those guidelines were outlined when the department announced the start of Phase 1B vaccine rollout Jan. 8 and reiterated by Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. Phase 1B also includes teachers and staff members, some essential workers and individuals in congregate care settings.
However, the message has been muddled by reports of teachers and essential workers who cannot work remotely — a group that includes grocery store workers, caregivers and critical manufacturing workers, plus public health, safety and transit employees — receiving the vaccine since the rollout.
Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan administered doses to front-line health care workers and people living or working in long-term care facilities.
Riley, who has not received the vaccine, said she isn’t against teachers and essential workers receiving it, but she said she feels older people are getting lost in the shuffle.
“Teachers are out there and on the front line, and they need it more than me,” Riley said. “But I deserve to get it more than some people who are getting it.”
Elder said APS had planned a clinic Thursday and Friday in which about 1,000 teachers and staff members were to receive their first vaccine dose. But the Health Department on Tuesday informed the district had not not approved the event.
“I’m not unaware of the difficulty [of managing the vaccine],” Elder said. “I just say if you are going to hold a standard, just be consistent with it.”
During Thursday’s Santa Fe school board meeting, district head nurse Anita Hett said a vaccine clinic set for Jan. 27 has been canceled. The district held a clinic Tuesday and vaccinated 100 teachers and staff members.
Bieber acknowledged there has been miscommunication about about the distribution priority list.
“DOH is aware that we need to do a better job of clarifying precisely how this vaccine rollout is working, which phases we’re in, which New Mexicans are eligible for vaccine right now and which ones will be eligible in the future,” Bieber said. “We are conscious that we can do better, and we will do better. We want this to be as clear and transparent and comprehensible an effort as possible.”
On Thursday, a vaccination event coordinated by Sandoval County officials, Sandoval Regional Medical Center and Rio Rancho Public Schools at Cleveland High School for this weekend was canceled by the Health Department.
Bieber wrote in an email Thursday evening a department official mistakenly had approved the event.
Wayne Johnson, the Sandoval County manager, said the cancellation affected about 1,800 teachers and staff from Rio Rancho Public Schools, Bernalillo Public Schools and Cuba Independent Schools.
“My objection to this was the timing,” Johnson said. “We worked hard to get everybody together. They registered through the Department of Health website and the department initially OK’d this. Now, they’re saying, ‘OK, you can’t do this.’ ”
Bieber said supply cannot currently meet the demand in the state. As of Thursday, New Mexico had received 203,825 doses of the vaccine since mid-December and administered 162,995. Meanwhile, 482,803 New Mexicans have registered to take the vaccine.
“Like all states, we depend on the federal government for our supply of vaccines,” Bieber said. “We are asking our federal partners for more vaccine, and in the meantime, we will continue to distribute vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Nora Meyers Sackett, spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said it is important heath care providers who distribute the vaccine follow the Health Department’s guidelines, especially because of the limited vaccine supply.
However, there is a growing level of impatience from seniors, some of whom said they would like more updates about where they are in line.
Judy Hansen, 75, called the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine help line to find out why she and her 79-year-old husband, Neal Hansen, had not received any information about when they may get vaccinated. She said she has touted the state’s handling of COVID-19 to friends out of state, but she grew frustrated when she learned many of them already had received their first dose.
Hansen said she waited 93 minutes to find out she and her husband are no closer to knowing when their number will be called.
“[The operator] said, ‘You know, there are many people over 75 in Santa Fe,’ ” Hansen said with a laugh. “I was like, dang, I’m in the wrong group!”
