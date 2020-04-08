The $7 billion a year New Mexico tourism industry was brought to its knees in a matter of days in March amid a swift response to the state's first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
The New Mexico Tourism Department, in an effort to get “real-time” data on the effects of the pandemic on the industry, put a set of surveys online April 2. The department hopes to get more than 500 responses by the week of April 24, spokesman Cody Johnson said.
The agency will use data to build a tourism recovery strategy to put in play after the coronavirus pandemic passes, Johnson said.
Following a series of emergency "stay-at-home" orders from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to help prevent the spread of the virus, event venues across the state shut their doors, along with museums, theaters, casinos, art galleries and shops. Restaurants stopped offering sit-down dining.
Large summer art markets also have been canceled.
The governor has not required hotels to close but has restricted occupancy rates to 25 percent. Still, many have shut down. In downtown Santa Fe, nine hotels with a combined 900 rooms are closed. Hotel operators now report a room occupancy rate of just 5 percent — far below the permitted rate.
“We want to identify a strategy to help this industry rebound as quickly as possible,” Johnson said. “We are opening the door for experimentation and innovation.”
Specific business loss data will strengthen the Tourism Department’s efforts to secure public and private funds to rebuild New Mexico’s tourism economy, he added.
For instance, the survey asks restaurateurs for information about their business strategy changes, layoffs and cuts in workers' hours, their decreases in both revenue and demand, and any physical damage to the business.
Johnson said tourism, with 94,000 employees, accounts for 11 percent of the state’s workforce. Tens of thousands of people in the state applied for unemployment benefits in the recent weeks, including many in the restaurant and hotel sectors.
“Our ideal goal is to provide the industry with knowledge and resources to springboard with a trajectory of greater growth,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.