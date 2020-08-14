New Mexico reached another grim milestone Friday as the state surpassed 700 COVID-19 deaths.
A Rio Arriba County woman in her 70s was among the six deaths reported Friday. The other new fatalities were in McKinley, San Juan and Doña Ana counties, according to the state Department of Health.
In all, 703 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
The state also reported 175 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 23,160.
Bernalillo County added 40 cases, Doña Ana County had 30 and McKinley County had 17. Meanwhile, Santa Fe County recorded nine more infections.
The state said 10,182 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday, while 125 people remained hospitalized.
