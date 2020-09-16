New Mexico surpassed 27,000 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday as state health officials reported 119 new infections, including 10 in Santa Fe County.
The newly confirmed cases increased the statewide total to 27,041. More than half of the people who have contracted the virus — 14,842 — have recovered, according to the state Department of Health.
Health officials also announced two more deaths, in Doña Ana and Lea counties, to raise the state's death toll to 832.
As of Wednesday, 59 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
