New Mexico surpassed 21,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday as health officials reported 226 newly confirmed infections, including 19 in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County had the highest number of new cases with 61 followed by Doña Ana County with 35. Curry County added 22, according to the state Department of Health.
The state has recorded 21,016 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials also announced three additional deaths, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 40s, increasing the statewide total to 654.
As of Sunday, 127 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The state said 8,343 people have recovered.
