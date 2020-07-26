New Mexico's tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 19,000 on Sunday as the state Department of Health reported an additional 266 infections.
Santa Fe County added 15 cases and now has seen a total of 497 infections, equal to about 0.3 percent of its population.
Sunday's cases bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 19,042.
The state also announced seven additional deaths, including a Rio Arriba County man in his 30s, increasing the statewide total to 614.
In all, 7,349 people have recovered, or about 39 percent of New Mexico's cases, state health officials said.
With another 91 cases Sunday, Bernalillo County, which makes up about one-third of the state's population, has reported 4,405 cases, more than any other county in the state.
On Sunday, 144 people were in a New Mexico hospital for treatment of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.
