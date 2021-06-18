New Mexico will fully reopen July 1 even though the state fell just short of its vaccination target by Thursday's deadline, the Governor's Office announced Friday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she would lift the state's coronavirus restrictions once 60 percent of eligible New Mexicans were fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, the state's vaccination rate was 59.4 percent, but additional data was still coming in.
"The state is anticipating a new batch of federal vaccination data for New Mexico residents receiving their shots from federal entities, which often lags by several days ... as well as New Mexicans’ completed vaccination data from the neighboring state of Texas," according to a news release from the Governor's Office.
"So far as there is a 'margin of error' in vaccination data, the state is well within it with respect to the 60 percent target," the release states.
Residents aren't considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after they've received their final shot. That meant that three-fifths of eligible residents needed to get their booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Thursday for the state to lift its restrictions on July 1.
A delay in reopening would've meant retailers would've had to abide by the state's occupancy limits a little longer.
But Friday's announcement means stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses can operate at 100 percent capacity beginning next month. It also means there will be no limits on social gatherings such as art festivals or concerts.
