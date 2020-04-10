New Mexico households that qualify for aid from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can receive an enhanced payment to bump their benefits to the maximum for March and April.
The state Human Services Department is offering a supplemental payment through SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, to provide relief to families amid the COVID-19 crisis, agency officials said in a statement issued Friday.
“These additional SNAP benefits are intended to help alleviate some of the social and economic stresses caused by the pandemic,” said Karmela Martinez, director of the Human Services Department's Income Support Division.
Eligible households will receive the additional payment beginning Sunday. The payment will be based on how much a household fell short of the maximum benefit allowed.
A single person's maximum benefit is $194 per month. So a person who qualified for $100 a month in March and April would get $94 for each of those months, totaling $188.
The maximum for a family of three is $509. If that family normally qualifies for $400 a month, it would receive $218 to bump it to the maximum for March and April combined.
New applicants approved for SNAP during March and April will receive the maximum benefit for both months.
The Human Services Department estimates about 137,000 households will receive additional benefits for March and 126,000 will get them for April.
