The New Mexico Department of Corrections will commute the sentences of some prisoners and release them early to reduce prison populations and lower the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, according to an order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
"The early release of incarcerated individuals who are near their release date and meet certain criteria will help to protect public health without a concomitant risk to public safety," the executive order states. "This measure will serve to protect the health of those individuals, of staff and inmates at all state correctional facilities, and of all New Mexicans."
To be eligible for early release, beginning Tuesday, an inmate's release date must be no more than 30 days away, and they must have parole plans in place.
Inmates serving time for certain types of crimes will not eligible for early release, such as a felony sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, domestic abuse and assault on a police officer. Sex offenders are not eligible for early release. Prisoners whose sentences were enhanced due to firearms charges also are ineligible.
Public Defender Jennifer Burrill, who contracted COVID-19 and has been an outspoken advocate for releasing people from detention facilities during the public health crisis, called the governor's order a "great start."
"I think it's a good balance, and I hope that she will look for ways to go a little further," Burrill said.
At some point, Burrill said, she hopes the governor will extend the terms of early release to all inmates who already have a parole plan in place.
"These people would get out of prison soon anyways, and they will still be supervised in the community," Burrill said.
Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison said the first group of eligible inmates — about 10 people — will be released Tuesday.
Medical professionals and prisoner rights advocates have called for the mass release of inmates, citing cramped conditions and the lack of cleaning and hand-washing supplies, which could fuel the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.