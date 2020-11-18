Big box retailers such as Hobby Lobby and Ross Dress for Less will not be allowed to conduct sales in person beginning Thursday, the Governor's Office announced Wednesday.
Under the state's amended public health order, "large retailers that do not generate more than one-third of their revenue from ... food and drink products may not operate in-person services."
The Governor's Office said the tightened restrictions were meant to clarify New Mexico's shelter in place order, which requires all nonessential businesses to close until at least Nov. 30 as the state tries to curb a dramatic spike in novel coronavirus infections.
The state Department of Health announced 2,897 new cases Wednesday, by far the highest one-day total in New Mexico since the pandemic started in March.
The heightened restrictions come as retailers were gearing up for the holiday shopping season.
"The fourth quarter is so important to retail," said Bryan Wachter, spokesman for the New Mexico Retail Association. "We really hope the governor's [amended orders] are as temporary as they can be."
The association will do everything it can to make sure its retailers comply with the governor's directives "because we want our workers to be safe and we want our customers to be safe," Wachter said.
"But we are very concerned about what this means for businesses to keep their doors open and of course to provide that tax revenue that is so necessary to the state," he added.
The amended order allows businesses to continue selling products online. Customers can have merchandise shipped to their home or pick it up themselves outside the store.
"Even if you aren't listed in that essential category and you may not be open to the public, you have the ability to operate on a curbside basis," Wachter said. "So customers can still come to the store, but they can't come inside."
In other developments, public health officials on Wednesday shut down Smith’s Food & Drug, 2308 Cerrillos Road, and Walmart Supercenter, 5701 Herrera Drive, for 14 days after the stores submitted at least four reports of positive COVID-19 results among employees within 14 days.
The stores joined the Target on Zafarano Road that was shuttered Friday after a surge in employee infections. The earliest that Target could reopen is Nov. 28. The Smith’s and Walmart will not be allowed to reopen until Dec. 2, according to the state Environment Department.
Walmart reported 16 combined COVID-19 infections among employees with four each on Nov. 2, Nov. 7, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13. Smith’s reported seven combined cases on Nov. 3, Nov. 7, Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, according to letters the Health Department delivered to the stores.
Walmart Supercenter has filed seven reports with the state's Rapid Response team since Sept. 19 and Smith’s has made nine reports since Aug. 6.
Five Walmart Supercenters are now closed across the state in Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Farmington and two in Albuquerque.
Overall, Santa Fe County had 53 reports from businesses Wednesday of an employee testing positive for the virus, the most yet for a single day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Oh, wait, you mean someone in government finally read the "emergency health order" and saw how hypocritical and biased it was toward small businesses? Is there hope for government after all.......NAH!
What above identified in the article it says food and drink products
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.