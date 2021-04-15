New Mexico recorded 230 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
A Valencia County woman in her 90s who had been a resident of a congregate care facility died, bringing New Mexico's total to 3,997 since the crisis began last spring.
Of the new cases recorded by the state, nine were in Santa Fe County and three were in Rio Arriba County.
New Mexico has vaccinated 36.6 percent of its eligible residents, according to the Department of Health's dashboard, with 54.4 percent receiving at least one dose.
There were 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state's hospitals, but only nine congregate care facilities reported a positive case among residents or staff members in the past 28 days.
