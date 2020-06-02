New Mexico topped 8,000 novel coronavirus cases as another 227 confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, including 116 at the Otero County Prison Facility.
State health officials announced five additional deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Victims included two residents from McKinley County, one from Bernalillo County, one from Cibola County and one from San Juan County.
Overall, the state has 8,024 cases, and 367 people have died of the illness. The Otero County Prison Facility has 228 cases among federal inmates and state prisoners.
McKinley County added 30 cases, bringing its total to 2,480. San Juan County had 42 cases for a total of 1,813. Bernalillo County had 15 cases for a total of 1,499. Santa Fe County had four cases for a total of 148.
As of Tuesday, 1,416 people in New Mexico have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 2,960 had recovered.
Health officials said a case previously reported in Bernalillo County should have been reported as a state inmate at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
New York, the epicenter of the Wuhan virus epidemic has abandoned the lock down as the riots and destruction continue. Pretty soon there will be an exodus of those that can leave and quite a few will come to Santa Fe. They will be disappointed to find our governor is as feckless as the one they are giving up on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.