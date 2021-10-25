New Mexico has reached a dubious new plateau in the fight against COVID-19: more than 5,000 deaths.
The state reported an additional 15 deaths for the period beginning Saturday and ending Monday, bringing the fatality count to 5,002.
Among the dead was a man in his 70s from Santa Fe County and a man in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. There were four victims from Bernalillo County and one from San Miguel County.
The individual from Santa Fe County had been hospitalized, according to the state Department of Health.
State health officials issued a statement Monday calling for more vaccinations, noting that between Feb. 1 and Oct. 11, 1,039 people died from coronavirus-related symptoms. Of those, 967 were unvaccinated.
“This means that nearly 1,000 people in New Mexico have died who didn’t need to die," said acting Health Department Secretary David Scrase. "If every eligible New Mexican got vaccinated, we could put an end to this pandemic."
The Department of Health reported an additional 2,335 new coronavirus cases Monday, including 592 in Bernalillo County and 422 in San Juan County, where cases have been rising in recent weeks. The ZIP code with the highest number of cases is in the Farmington area, where 165 were reported.
Another troublesome area is in lightly populated Grant County, where 103 cases were reported.
There also were 152 cases in Otero County and 140 cases in Sandoval County.
New Mexico has seen 271,212 cases since the virus spread to the state in March 2020.
New Mexico's vaccination rate for those 18 and older now stands at 72.2 percent. Eight percent have received a booster shot.
5,000 deaths and still the hubris remains.
