Despite encouraging vaccination numbers, New Mexico is beginning to see a slow rise in coronavirus infections.
The state Department of Health reported Friday 264 more New Mexicans have contracted COVID-19, including 11 cases in Santa Fe County.
In addition, the state surpassed the 4,000-death mark, reporting four fatalities. In all, 4,001 people in New Mexico have succumbed to the virus.
The victims included a man in his 50s from Rio Arriba County; a man in his 60s from Bernalillo County; a man in his 60s from Cibola County; a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County.
The state said 116 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 37.3 percent of those eligible have been vaccinated against the virus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.