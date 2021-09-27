New Mexico has now seen more than a quarter-million coronavirus cases.
Health officials announced a three-day case count of 1,548, putting the state at 250,748 cases since the crisis began in March 2020.
The state also confirmed 15 deaths, including seven in Bernalillo County. The victims ranged in ages from their 30s to their 80s.
There have been 4,764 deaths in New Mexico due to COVID-19.
The Department of Health reported 71 cases on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County saw 452 cases in that time frame, with 141 in San Juan County and 110 in Dona Ana County.
Hospitalizations were down to 273 on Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.