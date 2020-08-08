New Mexico's tally of coronavirus cases topped 22,000 on Saturday as health officials reported 155 additional infections.
It was the second straight day that the state's case count was below 200, a sign that the virus is slowing down after a significant rise in cases last month, when the daily tally often surpassed 300.
Bernalillo County added 34 cases, Doña Ana County had 21 and Santa Fe County had 11.
Cibola County Correctional Center reported seven new infections among federal inmates.
Overall, New Mexico has 22,115 confirmed cases.
The state also announced six new deaths, including a Rio Arriba County woman in her 60s. The other fatalities were in Bernalillo, Cibola and McKinley counties. The state's death toll is now 681, according to the Department of Health.
In all, 9,262 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus, while 127 people remain hospitalized.
