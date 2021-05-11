New Mexico's coronavirus caseload surpassed 200,000 Tuesday as health officials announced 137 new cases and three new deaths.
Santa Fe County had seven new cases.
The new deaths were two men in their 60s, one from Bernalillo County and one from Valencia County, and a woman in her 70s from Sandoval County.
COVID-19 has killed 4,108 people in the state, which has seen 200,037 total cases.
Statewide, there were 141 patients hospitalized for treatment of the illness Tuesday.
According to state data, 60.1 percent of residents age 16 and over have had at least their first coronavirus vaccination and 48.2 percent are fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 56.9 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
