Until Thursday, New Mexico hadn't recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in a day since late last year.
Now, it has surpassed the number twice in two days, according to the Department of Health.
On Friday, the state recorded 2,388 new cases — a jump from the 2,054 reported on Thursday. Also as of Friday, a Santa Fe man in his 80s was among 14 more New Mexicans killed by virus-related complications.
The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to 675 on Friday from 655 on Thursday.
Santa Fe County had 107 new cases as of Friday. Other counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 801; Doña Ana, 322; Valencia, 205; Sandoval, 157; San Juan, 118; Otero, 67; Chaves, 66; and McKinley, 57.
The other newly reported deaths involved three people in Bernalillo County; two each in Otero and Sandoval counties; and one each in Chaves, Cibola, Lea, Lincoln, San Juan and Torrance counties.
The number of virus deaths statewide rose to 5,407, while the total number of recorded cases amid the pandemic reached 320,520. The state's seven-day positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of people who have been tested — dropped from 14.2 percent Thursday to 14.1 percent Friday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.