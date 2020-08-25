The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could determine whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's ban on indoor dining will remain in effect.
Respondents in the lawsuit, Lujan Grisham v. Romero, argue state Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel exceeded her authority by instituting public health orders shutting down indoor dining and argue the health order is "arbitrary and capricious," according to court filings.
Attorneys for the state argue the Lujan Grisham administration did not exceed its authority in imposing limitations to protect the public health.
The arguments will be broadcast on New Mexico PBS beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Last month, a District Court judge in Carlsbad suspended Lujan Grisham's ban on indoor restaurant service. The Supreme Court reinstated the order until it could hear the case.
State orders imposing business restrictions have taken a variety of turns during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state halted indoor dining in mid-March, then partially lifted the restriction in early June by allowing restaurants to resume indoor seating at 50 percent of capacity. The governor renewed the ban in July when infections began to surge across the state. Recently, daily count increases have been tapering off.
While the transmission rate for the virus had dropped to 0.07 last week, well below the state's target of 1.05, it had increased to 1.01 by Tuesday, Department of Health data shows. Any number above 1 means the virus is spreading, while a lower number means infections are on the decline.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association previously asked the court to lift the ban, noting some 200 restaurants across the state have gone out of business since the start of the pandemic.
In a separate case filed Thursday in state District Court, the Santa Fe Oxygen and Healing Bar and Apothecary Restaurant joined more than a dozen businesses statewide that have filed lawsuits against the governor seeking compensation for revenue lost due to coronavirus-related shutdowns.
Rather than asking to lift the ban, however, the two Santa Fe businesses are asking the court to award unspecified damages to eateries for revenue lost due to state-enforced limitations on business.
Lujan Grisham's administration has in the past sought help from the court and enforced fines on businesses that ran afoul of public health orders.
In late May, the state Supreme Court issued an order informing Grants Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks he must comply with all state public health orders after he told city employees to come back to work in person while encouraging businesses previously shut down after being listed "nonessential" to reopen.
A Grants pawn shop that followed Hicks' advice was fined $60,000 in May after defying state public health orders by reopening. Nonessential retail shops have since been allowed to reopen at limited capacity.
